Car crashes into barrier outside UK parliament, man arrested

A number of pedestrians have been injured and a man has been arrested after a car crashed into a security barrier outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on Tuesday morning during rush hour, according to London’s Metropolitan Police.

Police said the male driver of the car was detained at the scene after the incident which happened just after 7:30 a.m.

“We can’t comment on anything else at the moment,” a London Metropolitan Police spokesperson told CNN.

The nearby Westminster underground station has been closed, according to Transport for London.

Eyewitness Ewelina U. Ochab told CNN: “I was walking on the other side of the pavement from where the incident occurred. I heard some noise, and someone screamed. I turned around and I saw a silver car driving from the crossing — very fast and close to the railings, maybe even on the pavement.”

“The car drove at speed… There was a loud bang from the collusion and a bit if smoke. The driver did not get out. The guards started creaming to people to move away. One elderly man rushed me to hide behind a monument, just in case.”