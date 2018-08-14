× Duke St. Bridge in Hummelstown closed due to flooding

The Hummelstown Fire Dept is reporting the Duke St Bridge is now closed due to rising water. Motorists are to use an alternative route.

Inspection teams from Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. (HRG) engineers have decided to temporarily close Dauphin County’s Duke Street Bridge, at the intersection of North Duke Street and South Hoernerstown Road in Hummelstown, due to high water contacting its beams. The closure is effective immediately.

County Commissioners Jeff Haste, Mike Pries, and George P. Hartwick, III and HRG have decided to close the bridge as a precaution.

The Swatara Creek at Hershey is currently at 9.2 ft. and is expected to remain in minor flood stage for the next 24 hours. HRG will continue to monitor conditions and determine when it is safe to reopen the bridge.