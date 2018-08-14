FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Trooper Brent Miller of the Pennsylvania State Police is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Michael Scott Felton, DOB: 06/08/72, 46-Years Old (6’3”, 230 lbs, Brown Eyes, Bald) Wanted: Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer Location: I-83 N at 19th Street, Swatara Township, Dauphin County Incident Date: April 20, 2018 Charges Filed: April 21, 2018

2. Oliver O’Neal Townsend, DOB:08/04/78, 39-Years Old (6’01”, 170 lbs, Brown Eyes, Black Hair)

Wanted: Burglary, Criminal Trespass

Location: (Harrisburg Country Club Golf Pro Shop) 401 Fishing Creek Valley Rd, Middle Paxton Township, Dauphin County

Incident Date: April 25-26, 2016

Charges Filed: June 14, 2018