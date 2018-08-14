FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

Posted 7:26 AM, August 14, 2018, by , Updated at 08:13AM, August 14, 2018

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Trooper Brent Miller of the Pennsylvania State Police is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

 

  1. Michael Scott Felton, DOB: 06/08/72, 46-Years Old (6’3”, 230 lbs, Brown Eyes, Bald)

    Wanted:  Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer
    Location: I-83 N at 19th Street, Swatara Township, Dauphin County
    Incident Date: April 20, 2018
    Charges Filed: April 21, 2018

 

2. Oliver O’Neal Townsend, DOB:08/04/78, 39-Years Old (6’01”, 170 lbs, Brown Eyes, Black Hair)

Wanted:  Burglary, Criminal Trespass
Location: (Harrisburg Country Club Golf Pro Shop) 401 Fishing Creek Valley Rd, Middle Paxton Township, Dauphin County
Incident Date: April 25-26, 2016
Charges Filed: June 14, 2018
