× Gillespie Putting Together Hearing on Cemetery Fraud Case

YORK – In reaction to the indictment of a local cemetery’s owners on fraud charges, state Rep. Keith Gillespie (R-Hellam) is working with his House colleagues to examine the issue and search for possible legislative solutions.

“When the Suburban Memorial Gardens story first came to light, my office was inundated with telephone calls and stories of related incidents,” Gillespie said. “The best vehicle we have for getting answers is the House Republican Policy Committee, and we’re trying to put together a hearing as a step toward finding where the system went wrong.

“The committee consists of members from around the Commonwealth, who would evaluate testimony, both written and spoken, and determine if a statewide legislative solution exists.”

The owners of the Conewago Township cemetery were indicted in April for allegedly defrauding nearly 200 customers out of approximately $500,000, money that was to be used for burial services. News of a September hearing has resulted in more telephone calls and more than enough potential testifiers.

“We are now accepting only written testimony for the hearing, as we had to cutoff the number of people wishing to speak that day due to time constraints,” added Gillespie. “The hearing had been scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 5, at the Northern York County Regional Police Department on East Canal Road in Dover. We now have some concerns about the size of their meeting area and whether we should look for a larger facility.

“An official announcement about the hearing will be made as soon as the complete list of testifiers is compiled.”

Gillespie is now asking anyone who wishes to tell their story to submit written testimony to him. The submission can be done via email @