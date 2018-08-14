Grand jury report to be released Tuesday, for the Harrisburg Diocese child sex abuse case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- A redacted version of the grand jury report on child sex abuse within six Catholic Dioceses in Pennsylvania is expected to be released on Tuesday.

The state supreme court ruled a redacted version must be released by 2:00 p.m.

The roughly 900-page report allegedly names more than 300 people who committed -- quote -- "criminal and-or morally reprehensible conduct" in relation to child sex abuse.

The Diocese of Harrisburg recently released a list of clergy accused of child sex abuse dating back to the 1940's.