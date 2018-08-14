× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (August 14, 2018)

On FOX43 News At Ten: After delays and court rulings, the grand jury report into clergy sex abuse in Catholic Diocese across Pennsylvania, including the Diocese of Harrisburg, has been released. We’ll have team coverage of what we’re learning about alleged cover ups and just how widespread the alleged sex abuse was.

Also at 10, FOX43’s Ashley Paul is investigating KKK flyers that were found on vehicles in a movie theater parking lot in York County. Hear from local police and movie goers, and see the flyer that disputes the story of the black police officer that infiltrated the KKK.