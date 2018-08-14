× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (August 14, 2018)

A redacted version of the grand jury report on child sex abuse involving six local Catholic Dioceses is expected to be released today. The state Attorney General began the investigation into the allegations in 2016. The grand jury concluded its work in April of this year, resulting in a 900 page document that purportedly names over 300 clergy either accused of or in relation to child sex abuse. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court set a deadline of 2:00pm today for the release of the document. You can expect more on this shocking story coming up on FOX43 News First at Four.

Representative Greg Rothman (R-Cumberland County) will present a seminar today in Middletown on self-driving cars and the potential impact of the technology on our communities. Experts in attendance are expected to share examples and studies pertaining to autonomous vehicles and other cybersecurity topics. We’ll have complete coverage of this event on FOX43 News First at Four.