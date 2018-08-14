KKK flyers distributed at York County movie theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Once again, American’s believe all the stupid lies the Jewish media tells them to believe….what?" said Jamie Kibler of York.

That’s unbelievable,” said Dan Koft of York.

“It’s just a shame. It just seems like it’s ignorance,” said Rafael Hernandez of York.

These are just some of the initial reactions people had when we showed them this flyer.

“Woah, woah, woah, we are the Loyal White Knights of the KKK,” said Kibler.

The original recipients were people out enjoying a movie on a Saturday night.

“This was just a going out to the movies with my girlfriends and when we came out we were just hanging around talking. And there was a group of young people who were upset. They were complaining that something had been put on their cars,” said Anne Gray.

Gray found one of these fliers on her car that night, initially bashing the new movie, 'Black Klansman,'and continuing on to disparage Jewish people, people of color, Chinese people, and members of the LGBTQ community, amongst other groups.

She says something like this circulating in York County is disheartening, and she’s concerned for the young people in the area.

“I mostly thought of it in terms of what it must be like for young people living here to think, “Oh jeez, if I’m walking around, are some of the people around me maybe people who believe this stuff?” said Gray.

The police were alerted about the flyers, but they say there is no active investigation.

While they say the nature of these flyers is disturbing, there is technically nothing illegal about distributing them.

“We looked at it as scattering rubbish. I read the material and, frankly, that’s what I would classify it as. Garbage,” said Chief John Synder with the West Manchester Police Department.

In an attempt to offer the people who distributed the flyers a chance to explain their perspective, we called the number listed on the flyer.

The call went to voicemail, and the voicemail recording was laced with offensive language and racial slurs.

The recording goes into graphic detail about African-American people killing each other, and directs people to a website to join the Ku Klux Klan.

The Pennsylvania Human Relations Coalition is working with the mayors office and other community groups to gather information about these flyers and racism in York County.

They are working to set up a date for a town hall meeting in September so people can share their experiences.