Man wanted on homicide charges turns himself in; police still looking for second suspect

YORK — A York man wanted on homicide charges in connection with a deadly shooting in April turned himself in Tuesday, according to the York City Police Department.

Brandon Dejesus, 28, allegedly shot and killed Luis Iona in the area of Duke Street and South Street on April 15.

Police are still looking for 28-year-old Chayanne Ramirez, a second suspect in the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ramirez is asked to contact the Police using any of the following methods:

1. Text information to “yorktips” at 847411(TIP411)

2. Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

3. York City Police Tip Line at 849-2204

4. York City Police Dept at 846-1234 or 849-2219