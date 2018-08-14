× PennDOT launches visit 511PA web page for Little League World Series travelers

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– For the second year, The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has launched a webpage www.511pa.com/LLWS , to provide real-time travel and alternate-route information to assist motorists in traveling to the Little League World Series in Williamsport.

The page, hosted through the department’s 511PA.com traveler information website, is dedicated to monitoring traffic conditions on the primary travel routes to the event. Travel times and alerts are provided for: Route 15 south to Route 220 to Market Street; Route 15 north; Interstate 80 east to Route 220 north to Market Street; and I-80 west to Route 15 north, and I-180 WB to Market Street.

“With the addition of this 511PA option last year, we empowered travelers and minimized congestion, helping the public get to where they needed to go,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards said. “We hope to help additional drivers with information provided by this system.”

The page includes the average travel time for the primary route as well as one or two alternate routes. Users can see incidents, construction, weather forecasts and alerts, traffic cameras, and traffic speeds on the map. Maps showing traffic trends on each day of the event in the previous three years are also available.

PennDOT’s Central Region Traffic Management Center (CRTMC) is also supporting the Little League World Series by posting real-time travel information on dynamic message signs and transmitting audio messages on highway advisory radio systems to assist travelers.

In addition to Little League World Series information, motorists can use www.511PA.com to check conditions on nearly 40,000 roadway miles in Pennsylvania. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 825 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

SOURCE: Governor’s Office