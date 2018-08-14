Police investigate hit-and-run crash in Upper Allen Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Upper Allen Police area investigating a hit-and-run crash.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of Weis Markets on Bumble Bee Hollow Road.

Police say the victim’s vehicle was struck while it was parked.

Weis Markets surveillance footage revealed that a white Ford pickup truck was parked next to the victim’s vehicle and was the striking vehicle, according to police.

The truck and its occupants are pictured above, police add.

Anyone with information should contact Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676 or submit an anonymous tip at 717-850-8273.