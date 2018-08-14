Police: Man charged with strangulation, assault following altercation outside night club

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Columbia man has been charged with strangulation and simple assault after he was involved in an altercation outside of a night club, police say.

Kenneth Hudson, 68, was arrested Tuesday at his home without incident.

The charges against Hudson stem from an incident that occurred May 26 outside of Juke Box Nightclub.

During the altercation, Hudson allegedly grabbed keys from the victim who was attempting to start their vehicle. He also bit down on the victim’s thumb — the victim then bit Hudson’s nose to get him to release his grip — and grabbed the victim’s throat, police allege. The victim estimated that Hudson squeezed for several minutes.

Hudson was released on $25,000 unsecured bail after he was arraigned Tuesday, police say.