Reading Fightin Phils to induct Ryan Howard into the Baseballtown Hall of Fame

BERKS COUNTY, Pa.– A Reading Fightin Phils’ legend is returning to home to be enshrined in the team’s Hall-of-Fame.

Former Phillies’ 1B Ryan Howard will be inducted into the Baseballtown Hall of Fame on Tuesday night during a ceremony at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Howard, 38, played a mere 102 games in a Reading uniform during the 2004 season, but he launched a then-team record of 37 home runs. He also had 102 RBI’s while hitting .297 in 374 at-bats.

Howard went on to play an outstanding career with the Philadelphia Phillies at the Major League Level, launching 382 home runs and driving in 1194 runs in parts of 13 seasons.

As far as accolades are concerned, Howard brought home the NL Rookie of the Year and NL MVP in back-to-back seasons (’06-’07) and won a World Series with the Phillies in 2008.

