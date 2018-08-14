× Rising river waters force the Pride of the Susquehanna to move from City Island

HARRISBURG — Once again, rising waters in the Susquehanna River have forced Harrisburg’s riverboat, The Pride of the Susquehanna, to be moved from its normal dock on City Island to a safer spot upriver.

The Pride of the Susquehanna is now docked on Sanctuary Island, which is just north of City Island on the river.

The boat’s normal dock is now under water, as the Susquehanna has risen to an estimated height of 13 feet, 9 inches — and is expected to be even higher by Thursday.

It’s the third time this year that the riverboat has been moved due to flooding, prompting the cancellation of its scheduled cruises.

“Words cannot express how disappointed we all are over this latest bout with flooding,” Harrisburg Area Riverboat Society board chair Deb Donahue said Tuesday in a press release.

The Pride of the Susquehanna has now lost six weeks of prime sailing and potential revenue due to the rising waters, according to the Harrisburg Area Riverboat Society. Since the sailing season is only six months long, the loss of revenue and the cost to perform dock repairs puts a financial strain on efforts to keep the boat sailing.

Donehue said she hopes the boat will be able to resume scheduled cruises by the weekend. Visitors can call (717) 234-6500 or visit Harrisburgriverboat.com for more information.