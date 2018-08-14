× Sheriff: Woman arrested at ‘extremist Muslim’ New Mexico compound moved to federal custody

Jany Leveille, one of the five suspects arrested at the “extremist Muslim” compound in northern New Mexico, has been transferred to the custody of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said Tuesday.

The remaining detainees are currently still in custody, the sheriff said.

Siraj Wahhaj, 40 , another suspect from the compound, is being held on an outstanding warrant from Georgia, Hogrefe said, while the three others allegedly involved – Lucas Morten, Hujrah Wahhaj and Subhannah Wahhaj – are still incarcerated pending the fulfillment of their release conditions.

News of Leveille’s transfer comes a day after a judge ruled against the request of prosecutors to keep the five suspects imprisoned. Judge Sarah Backus said although she was concerned by “troubling facts,” prosecutors failed to articulate any specific threats to the community.

She set a $20,000 bond for each defendant and ordered that they wear ankle monitors and have weekly contact with their attorneys.

Source: Fox News