Showers and storms this afternoon, drying Wednesday

STORMS AGAIN TODAY: Starting the day off in the low-70s, temperatures will struggle to reach the 80-degree mark once again. A few morning showers taper off, but more showers and storms will re-develop on the back side of our storm system this afternoon. A few could be strong, but not expected to be severe. Storms will start in the early afternoon and last throughout the afternoon and into the evening. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Mifflin and Juniata counties until 10PM. We still are monitoring flooding along the Swatara Creek in Dauphin and Lebanon counties as well as thunderstorms come through today.

DRYING OUT WEDNESDAY: We dry out overnight into Wednesday morning. Lows dip into the 60s and low-70s once again as skies clear. Abundant sunshine returns for Wednesday with highs creeping up into the mid-to-upper 80s. Thursday is a near copy, with highs near 90-degrees. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is likely that could be strong, but not expected to be severe.

STORM CHANCES RETURN: The bulk of storm chances hold off until Friday with highs near 90 once again. Storms are likely in the afternoon with a muggy feel. Storm chances extend into the first part of the weekend as high temperatures drop back well into the 80s with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long