Showers and thunderstorms end this evening then drier air finally returns for Wednesday

STORMS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING: Showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong. The concern for locally heavy rain keeps the flooding threat around. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Mifflin and Juanita Counties until 10PM. A FLOOD WARNING continues along the Swatara Creek through Wednesday afternoon. We continue to monitor flooding along the Swatara Creek at Harper Tavern, Hershey and Middletown. Temperatures are warm in the 70s during the evening, then fall to the 60s by morning.

DRIER WEDNESDAY: We finally get a break from the rain Wednesday. With the added sunshine and dry conditions, temperatures jump to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. With the humidity, it will feel more like the middle 90s. Despite more clouds, temperatures are very warm in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Thursday too. While most of the day is dry, a few late showers or thunderstorms are possible, especially, in our western counties. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return Friday. Temperatures are still warm in the middle and upper 80s. The front slows heading into the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: With the front close enough Saturday, a few showers can’t be ruled out. Expect quite a bit of cloud cover to linger around early before more sunshine returns late in the day. Readings are held in the lower 80s. A drier, sunnier end to the weekend with warm afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s. Plenty of sunshine and much needed dry weather continues Monday. Readings are a tad warmer in the middle 80s. Next frontal system swings through Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

