10th Mini Golf Marathon held by York County Children’s Advocacy Center set for this weekend

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- The 10th Mini Golf Marathon held by the York County Children's Advocacy Center will take place this weekend.

The public is invited to come play a round of mini golf anytime between noon and midnight on August 17.

There will be free pizza, beverages and snacks for everyone who plays, and there will be games and prizes to win on the course.

Typically, between $10,000-$12,000 is raised via corporate sponsors, with all the funds used for direct services to children who are suspected victims of child abuse.

