4 people cited for defiant trespassing after venturing onto Enola Low Grade Trail after rockslide

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manor Township Police cited four people for defiant trespassing after they allegedly ignored “Closed” signs and ventured onto the Enola Low Grade Trail after a rockslide closed a portion of it earlier this month.

According to police, on August 4 at 6:30 p.m., an officer conducting a security check on the trail found four people on the trail, which had been clearly marked as closed and barricaded with caution tape at the entrance.

Elizabeth Powers-Costello, 51, of Mountville; Brian Bedard, 57, of Lancaster; Jeremy Schwartz, 24, of Harrisburg; and Marta Tsikitas, 22, of Red Lion, all received defiant trespassing citations, police say.

The citations carry a fine of up to $300.