Auditor General DePasquale commends AG Shapiro, Grand Jury; calls for immediate end to statute of limitations for sex abuse victims

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today issued the following statement on the horrifying revelations in the grand jury report into sexual abuse and cover ups in Pennsylvania Catholic churches:

“My heart goes out to the victims who suffered abuse at the hands of church leaders. It’s incomprehensible that a child should endure such abuse, and then have that abuse covered up by those more concerned with protecting their own interests than those of innocent victims.

“I commend Attorney General Josh Shapiro and the men and women of the grand jury for the courage to tenaciously explore and report on decades of horrific sexual abuse and cover ups in Pennsylvania Catholic churches.

“I also applaud the victims who came forward to share their stories with the grand jury and provide support for other victims suffering in silence.

“Today I am calling on every single member of the General Assembly to immediately end the statute of limitations that I have supported since my days as a legislator. It is long past time to enact this change and the reforms introduced by Rep. Mark Rozzi so that childhood and adult victims of sexual abuse can finally have a chance to see the monsters who abused them brought to justice in a court of law.”

SOURCE: Auditor General’s office