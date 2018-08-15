× Duke Street Bridge in Hummelstown has been reopened, officials say

HUMMELSTOWN, Dauphin County — The Duke Street Bridge, which spans the Swatara Creek between North Duke Street and South Hoernerstown Road in Hummelstown, is back open today after being closed temporarily by rising creek waters on Tuesday.

Inspection teams from Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. determined that the bridge was safe to reopen.

The bridge was closed Tuesday after waters from the Swatara Creek contacted the bridge’s support beams.