E. Derry Road in Hershey closed at railroad track due to broken train blocking

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A road is closed at a railroad crossing due to a broken train blocking.

According to Derry Township Police, E. Derry Road in Hershey will be closed at the railroad crossing for the next couple of hours due to a broken train blocking:

E. Derry Rd. at the railroad crossing will be closed due to a broken train blocking. Will be block for the next couple of hours. — Derry Township (@DerryTownshipPD) August 15, 2018