East Lampeter Township man facing felony charges after raid of his home reveals drugs, stolen gun

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An East Lampeter Township man is facing charges after a raid of his home revealed drugs and a stolen gun.

Damien Carpenter-Krister, 27, is facing three felony charges in connection to the search of his home.

On Monday, August 13, the Lancaster County Drug Task Force raided Carpenter-Krister’s Crestmont Avenue home and found the following:

20 grams and 15 baggies of heroin

11.8 grams of cocaine

About an ounce of marijuana

A stolen Smith and Wesson 9-mm handgun, which was loaded. It was reported stolen in January.

Stamp devices used to brand heroin baggies

Other drug-dealing supplies

$2,269 cash

Carpenter-Krister was arraigned on Tuesday morning, and bail was set at $250,000.