East Lampeter Township man facing felony charges after raid of his home reveals drugs, stolen gun
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An East Lampeter Township man is facing charges after a raid of his home revealed drugs and a stolen gun.
Damien Carpenter-Krister, 27, is facing three felony charges in connection to the search of his home.
On Monday, August 13, the Lancaster County Drug Task Force raided Carpenter-Krister’s Crestmont Avenue home and found the following:
- 20 grams and 15 baggies of heroin
- 11.8 grams of cocaine
- About an ounce of marijuana
- A stolen Smith and Wesson 9-mm handgun, which was loaded. It was reported stolen in January.
- Stamp devices used to brand heroin baggies
- Other drug-dealing supplies
- $2,269 cash
Carpenter-Krister was arraigned on Tuesday morning, and bail was set at $250,000.
40.040800 -76.213147