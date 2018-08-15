× Four children allegedly lit abandoned Dauphin County home on fire

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Four Williamstown Boro children allegedly lit an abandoned home on fire.

Four children, between 11 and 13 years of age, allegedly lit a home an abandoned home in the 200 block of W. Market Street on fire on June 17.

Police found that they used an open flame to ignite combustible materials within the home, which ended up causing significant fire damage to only one floor.

No injuries were suffered in the fire, and there is no word on if any charges are pending at this time.