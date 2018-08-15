× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (August 15, 2018)

Earlier this month FOX43 News talked with a child sex abuse victim of the Harrisburg Catholic Diocese. He had testified in the grand jury investigation into six Roman Catholic Dioceses in Pennsylvania and, at the time of our interview, was worried the report’s results would not be released. With the nearly 900-page grand jury report now available (with redaction due to ongoing legal challenges), today on FOX43 News First at Four we’re going to talk to this victim again about the report and the alleged cover up that stretched through Pennsylvania’s Catholic leadership.

Casino operators are meeting with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today to petition for online gambling licenses. Last year, Pennsylvania became the fourth state to legalize online gambling. The operators convening today represent three of nine different companies expected to meet with the board. You can expect more information on this story, including when online gambling could be launched in our state, coming up on FOX43 News First at Four.