Hot and muggy Wednesday before more storm chances return

HOT AND MUGGY WEDNESDAY: Staying dry, but still monitoring the Swatara Creek at Middletown with a Flood Warning still in effect. We’re a little less muggy, but still plenty humid. This will allow our “feels-like” temperatures to reach the mid-90s with actual afternoon temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s area-wide. Sunshine dominates an otherwise calm middle part of the week.

STORM CHANCES RETURN: Storm chances return heading into Thursday after another muggy day near 90-degrees. A few storms are possible in the late afternoon, but more head into the area later on in the evening. These are not expected to be severe, but will extend into Friday with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: Shower chances last through Saturday, but remain relatively low. Highs stay in the mid-80s and dip into the low-80s on a quiet Sunday. Cloud cover remains on a beautiful end to the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long