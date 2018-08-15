× Juvenile facing charges after allegedly assaulting officer while under the influence in Spring Grove

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A juvenile is facing charges after allegedly assaulting an officer while under the influence.

On August 10, police were on a walking beat in Spring Grove in the early morning hours when they encountered several juveniles in the 100 block of South East Street in Spring Grove.

Police realized that the juveniles had been drinking alcohol, and began to speak with them.

A juvenile male was uncooperative with officers when they asked for information, and allegedly turned to one of the officers and shoved him in the chest.

The juvenile fled on foot, losing a shoe in the process. He was not apprehended at that time.

However, an investigation determined the identity of the juvenile as a 17-year-old from Thomasville.

Police charged the juvenile with assaulting an officer, fleeing an officer, and providing a false name to law enforcement.