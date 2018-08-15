× Lancaster County police department warns of potential phone scam seeking donations for police group

LANCASTER COUNTY — West Lampeter Police are warning Lancaster County residents of a possible phone scam taking place in the area.

According to police, a recently retired officer contacted police to report he’d been called by a man claiming he was collecting money for the American Police Officers Alliance. The phone number on caller ID was (267) 843-1255; a Google search indicated the number was generated from the Philadelphia area. The caller claimed that the organization provided equipment and training for police officers across the nation and needed funds to “keep our officers safe.”

The retired officer told the caller he was a former law enforcement officer and had never heard of the organization, much less received any training or funding from it. When he asked the caller where the organization was located and how long it had been established, the caller thanked him and hung up.

The retired officer attempted to call the number back, but got a recording stating that all the agents were busy and to call back another time.

West Lampeter Police say they researched the American Police Officers Alliance on the IRS public website, and could find no listing of it as a 527C non-profit organization. Attempts to call the number got the same recording the retired officer heard, police say.

Residents are urged to be extremely cautious when they receive unsolicited calls asking for donations. Scam artists are generally smooth talkers and like to use buzzwords or phrases. If you have doubts about the legitimacy of a group, you can check the IRS website for information about its non-profit status.