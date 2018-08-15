× Lancaster County West Nile Program will spray for mosquitoes in East and West Hempfield Townships tonight

LANCASTER COUNTY — The Lancaster County West Nile Program announced that it will conduct spraying operations to control mosquito populations Wednesday in parts of East Hempfield and West Hempfield townships.

The treatments will be administered via truck-mounted equipment and will spray mosquito habitats in recreational and residential areas. DeltAGard, the spray that will be administered, is designed to quickly and effectively control mosquito populations and has a very low toxicity profile to mammals. It will have negligible impact to non-target insects and the environment, officials say.

The spraying schedule will depend on weather and other unexpected events. If conditions do not allow spraying on Wednesday, the operation will be moved to Thursday night.

For more information about West Nile virus and the state’s surveillance and control program, please visit www.westnile.state.pa.us