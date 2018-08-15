× Opening of school year at Smoketown Elementary in Conestoga Valley School District delayed by mold

LANCASTER — The Conestoga Valley School District announced Wednesday that mold was discovered in several areas of Smoketown Elementary School, prompting the district to move the opening of the school year at the building back two days.

Students at Smoketown Elementary were scheduled to begin school on Tuesday, August 21. Instead, they will now start their school year on Thursday, August 23, according to the CVSD.

The mold was found in several areas on the first and second floors of the school. The district hired Paul Davis Restoration to perform a thorough cleaning of the building. Areas affected by the mold have been closed off and are not accessible.

After the affected areas are cleaned up, they will be thoroughly inspected, and air-quality tests will be administered to make ensure the safety of students and staff, the district says.

“Everyone understands the time constraints we are under, but we will not risk the health and safety of our faculty, staff, and families just to meet a deadline,” CV superintendent Dr. Dave Zuilkoski said in a press release announcing the delayed start to the school year. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding, flexibility, and cooperation as we work to resolve the issue and get the building ready to welcome our Smoketown students.”

The district says it will continue to provide updated information as it becomes available. Parents are advised to visit the district website for more information.