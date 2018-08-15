× Penn State defensive end Ryan Buchholz announces he’s done with football

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State defensive end Ryan Buchholz announced on Twitter Wednesday that he is quitting football.

Buchholz says the lingering injuries he’s dealt with since high school have taken their toll.

“After multiple back surgeries and the inability to perform 100 percent at this level, it is time for me to retire,” Buchholz tweeted. “You only have one body and my health and future well-being is most important to me.”

The 6-6, 258-pound redshirt junior was expected to play a big role on the Nittany Lion defense this season. He tallied 34 tackles and five sacks during his career at Penn State. Buchholz started six games last season, but missed three regular-season games after suffering an injury on the first defensive series against Ohio State.