Plenty of dry hours Thursday, however, late in the day, stray thunderstorms are possible

MORE HUMID WITH STORM CHANCES RETURNING: A warm but dry evening under mostly clear skies. Temperatures fall through the 80s to the 70s. It’s a warmer start to Thursday with lows around 70 degrees. It will feel muggy too. Most of the day is dry Thursday, very warm and humid. Highs top out around 90 degrees. Late in the day, a few thunderstorms are possible, mainly west of Harrisburg. A few showers could spread across the rest of the area overnight into the early morning Friday. Once beyond the morning, with dry conditions, temperatures begin to climb into the middle and upper 80s before showers and thunderstorms return during the afternoon and evening. Most of the area is under a MARGINAL risk, or a low risk, for severe weather Friday. Flash flooding and locally strong gusty winds are the main threats. The frontal system slows down staying nearby into Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: With the front close enough Saturday, a few showers in the morning, and a stray afternoon thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. There will be plenty of dry hours for outdoor activity. Expect in and out sunshine. Readings are held in the lower and middle 80s. An easterly flow sets up bringing in more clouds for Sunday, but as of now, it stays dry. Overcast skies and on-shore flow keep temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Skies are brighter Monday with more sunshine breaking through the clouds. Readings are a tad warmer in the middle 80s. Next frontal system swings through Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It’s warm in the middle and upper 80s. Early showers possible Wednesday then the rest of the day is dry with more sunshine. Highs are in the lower and middle 80s.

