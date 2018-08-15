× Police investigating attempted auto theft in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an attempted auto theft.

On August 15 around 12:40 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of South Orange Street in New Oxford Borough for a reported theft in progress.

Upon arrival, police were told by the complainant that he was inside his home when he heard what he believed was glass breaking.

The victim said he waited about 20 minutes before going outside to check his vehicle, and he saw there was a metal strip between the driver’s side door and rear door that someone had pried up as if they were trying to gain access to the vehicle.

However, it does not appear the offender gained entry.

Around the same time as the complaint, an unidentified man was seen running down Orange Street.

He was described as standing about 5’7″ to 5’10” tall and weighing about 170-200 lbs.

The man was wearing either blue or black jeans, a black sweatshirt and a beanie.

Police checked the area, but did not find the man.

Eastern Adams Regional Police are requesting the public’s help with any information on the unidentified male who attempted this theft. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Corporal Todd Dunlap at 717-624-1614 ext. 205 or email at tdunlap@earpd.org.