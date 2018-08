× South Philly landmark Pat’s King of Steaks is now shipping cheesesteaks nationwide

PHILADELPHIA — Jonesing for a cheesesteak from the iconic South Philly vendor Pat’s King of Steaks?

You don’t have to venture down to East Passyunk Avenue to get one anymore.

The Philadelphia landmark announced this week that it will now ship its steaks anywhere in the continental United States.

A four-pack of Pat’s steaks will run you $99, while a 12-pack costs $219.

You can order them here.