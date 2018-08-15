Two national titles in 10 minutes for local softball teams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43 - Travel ball, many of the best youth baseball and softball players spend their summers on the road and on the diamond and that is where our sports spotlight sines this week, as the softball program at Spooky Nook captured not one, but two national titles.

"It was so much fun, we came together as a team. We had so many close games, I think half of the team had walk off hits by the end, it was just a really great experience, said Hanna Garber who plays on the Spooky Nook 18U Gold team.

Amande Herr added, "Everyone is from all over the place. I don`t think there are two girls from the same high school. Just like playing with them is a lot better than playing against them"

The final weekend in July is one the Spooky Nook softball program will never forget. The program`s 14U Elite team earned their title close to home. The 18U Gold squad traveled south for their championship, and in a unique way, the teams won back to back.

"I was in York with the 14U team and I was scorekeeping for them all weekend," Christina Aulbach told us. As the Spooky Nook Sports Softball Director she had to know what was going on at all times.

"They were a little bit more local so I was with them all weekend. We won the national championship, everyone is storming the field and about 10 minutes later, my phone dinged and it was an alert from the 18U Gold team that had won their national championship down in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Banners will fly at the Nook to remember the special accomplishments by the Elite and Gold , as for Herr, the final victory helped her deal with a difficult loss.

"My grandfather also passed away two days before we left for the tournament, just getting to play for him, knowing he was there watching me since he was there all high school season. It was just an awesome experience for me, I felt like he deserved that more than I did, I was glad that I could get that for him."