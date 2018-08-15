× Wanted man arrested in York after brief police chase

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested a wanted man in connection to a shooting from earlier this year.

Shanquay Ritter, 21, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Task Force in the morning hours of August 15.

Ritter was seen driving a vehicle in York City, and officers attempted to stop the vehicle.

Ritter attempted to flee in the vehicle, and after a brief pursuit, he was arrested around 7:55 a.m. in the 1300 block of 11th Avenue in Springettsbury Township.

He was wanted for a York County Bench Warrant as part of the GVI response to recent shootings.