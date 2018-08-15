× York Halloween Parade registration is now open

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– York Traditions Bank and Eventive, the event planning and production division of the York Revolution, announced today that registration is open for the 69th edition of the York Halloween Parade. Commercial and non-profit organizations, baton groups or dance studios, and individuals and small groups interested in participating in the October 28 event may now register at www.yorkhalloweenparade.com.

Sponsoring the parade for the fifth year, York Traditions Bank is once again distributing registration fee waivers for 501(c) 3 non-profit organizations at its branches. Branch locations are available at https://www.yorktraditionsbank.com/contact/locations-hours/

“For a lot of people in York – and certainly for all of us at York Traditions Bank – the Halloween parade is a treasured tradition, said Eugene Draganosky, President & CEO of York Traditions Bank. “It’s also a great opportunity for non-profits and community-focused groups in our area to shine a spotlight on their commendable work. We are very pleased to support what they do for our neighbors and to make that spotlight free to them.”

The parade will again begin at The York Fairgrounds at 2:00 p.m. and travel east on Market Street from Richland Avenue to Broad Street in downtown York. The route will feature a number of vendors as well as a Family Fun Zone, presented by CGA Law Firm, on the corner of Market and George Streets from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. The Family Fun Zone will include games and inflatables for the kids, music, and more!

Businesses along the parade route will participate in the revived October tradition of inviting art students from local school districts to paint their windows with original donut monster and donut-scape Halloween-themed art, reflecting a fourth year of sponsorship from Maple Donuts, which revived the tradition that was largely lost in the 1990s.

For the fifth year, Menchey Music is offering $100 off in-store merchandise to the first 10 high school and junior high music programs to register for the York Halloween Parade.

