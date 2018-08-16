× Aerosmith is headed to Las Vegas

Aerosmith is setting up shop in Sin City.

The band’s frontman, Steven Tyler, announced Wednesday that the group will kick off a Las Vegas residency at the MGM in April.

“We want to bring a show in there we really can’t do when on the road, on a regular tour,” Tyler said on The Today Show.

Tyler, drummer Joey Kramer, and guitarist Ray Tabano formed Aerosmith in 1970. After signing with Columbia Records, the group released a string of hits, including “Dream On,” “Sweet Emotion” and “Walk This Way.”

They are considered one of the best-selling American rock bands of all time, selling more than 150 million records worldwide.

The Grammy Award-winning group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

In 2017, Aerosmith announced it would cancel the remaining four dates of its “Aero-Vederci, Baby!” tour due to Tyler’s “unexpected medical issues.”

“Steven is expected to make a full recovery,” the band said in a statement released on Tyler’s official Twitter account at the time. “With proper rest and treatment he will be back on his feet soon rocking the world.”