Carlisle woman facing charges after allegedly driving PA Turnpike 70 times without paying

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Carlisle woman is facing charges after allegedly utilizing the Pennsylvania Turnpike 70 times in a 13 month span without paying.

Virteka Camarou, 40, is facing theft of services charges for the incidents.

Camarou allegedly drove on the Pennsylvania Turnpike 70 times between March 16, 2016 and April 23, 2017, and failed to make a payment for the tolls incurred.

The total amount of tolls she owes is $4,985.05.

Charges were filed against Camarou on August 15, and the case is pending a preliminary hearing.