Cause of York building fire ruled 'undetermined,' ATF concludes

YORK — The cause of the old Weaver Organ and Piano building fire that led to the death of two firefighters — and injuries to two others — after it partially collapsed on March 22 has been concluded as “undetermined,” the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced in a news release Thursday.

“Due to the extensive damage and lack of evidence, a specific point of origin and ignition source could not be identified, therefore, this fire is classified as ‘undetermined,'” the ATF Certified Fire Investigator stated. The investigator added, “fire originated in an unspecified location on the first floor of the south wing.”

On March 30, nine days after the downtown York building caught fire, Donald Robinson, special agent in charge for ATF, said that the investigation was complete and the cause was “undetermined,” but he noted that it would remain open and the determination could change as a result of new information or leads.

The two York City firefighters killed as a result of the collapse were 50-year-old Ivan Flanscha and 29-year-old Zachary Anthony. Badges for the fallen firefighters were retired Thursday at the York City Fire Department’s awards ceremony.