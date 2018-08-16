CENTER STAGE: Mamma Mia! an ABBA megafest at Totem Pole Playhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN TWP, Pa. - Alright you dancing queens, it’s time to tie on your disco shoes for a musical icon. Equal parts amazing, ridiculous and fun, the 5-time Tony nominee and ode to ABBA brings together people of all generations in one of the craziest love stories of all time.

"I saw the show with my grandma was a little girl. I remember going and watching her geek out over the music. That’s the generation where my mom was growing up and listening to that music. It was special seeing my grandma see me learning that music and that part of her life for the first time," Emily Meredith, the actress portraying Sophie said.

But don't let the iconic love story get lost in all of the songs you recognize. Even if you don't know all of ABBA's music, you'll be able to relate to a classic tale of a mother-daughter's love, of lasting friendship and more.

“If you’re a young woman, you’re going to connect with Sophie. There are the love stories, you’re going to connect to that. And the older men and women in the cast who are just having so much fun on stage and showing their friendships. The mother daughter, the three dynamos and the love stories. All of that combined with the fun music and dancing, it’s kind of the perfect show," Meredith said.

'Mamma Mia!' ends its run at Totem Pole Playhouse on August 19th. All of the information can be found at https://totempoleplayhouse.org/