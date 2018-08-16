× Danity Kane is (kind of) reuniting

Some members of the pop girl group Danity Kane are getting back together.

Aubrey O’Day, Shannon Bex and Dawn Richard are reuniting for a tour.

The trio have dubbed themselves “DK3,” and O’Day announced their formation on her Instagram Tuesday.

“Dawn • Dumblonde • DK3 new albums, new era, grown us. don’t miss it,” the caption read. “Ticket link in bio. ”

Danity Kane started with five members, including O’Day, Bex, Richard, Wanita “D. Woods” Woodgett and Aundrea Fimbres, after Sean “Diddy” Combs put the group together on the 2005 MTV show “Making the Band.”

They performed together until splitting after some tension in 2009.

Bex, O’Day, and Richard briefly reunited in 2014, only to split again following reports of a physical altercation between O’Day and Richard.

O’Day and Bex went on to work together as a duo, calling themselves Dumblonde.

The newly formed group told E! News they would start touring in September.

“We have been through a journey of a lot of ups and downs. But on any journey, you know, it requires the people involved to not be willing to let go of each other and that’s what we’re on so, we’re super grateful to be back in each other’s lives,” O’Day said. “To have survived the last round and truly come together as sisters and do it for ourselves and also for the fans.”