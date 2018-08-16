Experience the Sunflower Festival this weekend at Maple Lawn Farms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAWN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Standing tall among hundreds of rows the Sunflower Festival at Maple Lawn Farms is back for its second year nearly tripling in size.

Bigger, and brighter the Sunflower Festival is something you can experience, and that's what makes it so special.

"Part of the fun is that the kids can come out here and see these monstrous plants and the fun is what we are all about," says sunflower expert, Farmer Hugh.

Those who attend can spend as long as they want strolling through the bright fields of sunflowers, taking photos, and even cutting your own sunflower to take home!

The festival starts at 10:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11:00 a.m., on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased on their website and include: admission, a sunflower of your choice, wagon rides to the fields, and access to food trucks, the wine tasting room, the farmers market and the event tent.

Not only can you pick your own sunflower with a ticket, you can also purchase as many sunflowers as you'd like! With 10 acres of display gardens and nearly 12 different kinds of sunflowers, there is a lot to see and pick from.

One section called the "Land of the Giants" features sunflowers well over 10 feet tall.

"We want the kids to come out and see these huge sunflowers that grew from a single small seed, that we planted by hand," says Farmer Hugh.

He said they planted the "giant" sunflowers over 90 days ago so they would have plenty of time to grow, and the many other sunflowers were planted roughly 60 days ago.

While the festival is open to all ages, Family Day is on Friday with tickets only $10.

On Saturday and Sunday Maple Lawn Farms will feature their Wine Day. Those 21 and older can relax, enjoy some food, and sample wine from Maple Farm Winery-- all made with the fruit growing on their farm.

There is more than just "yellow" sunflowers, says Farmer Hugh encourages everyone to come out and discover everything the festival has to offer.

If you head over to Maple Lawn Farms and bring home some sunflowers, Farmer Hugh says to give them plenty of water and each day trim off a tiny piece of their stem-- that will help them stay fresh longer.

You can find out more information about the festival and purchase tickets on their website.