First human case of West Nile Virus found in York County

Two people in Franklin County and one in York County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to statistics released Wednesday by the state Department of Environmental Protection.

In addition, 124 mosquito samples collected statewide tested positive, as well as two avian samples, the DEP says.

In York County, positive mosquito samples were found in 15 municipalities:

Conewago Township

Hanover Borough (2)

Manchester Township (3)

North Codorus Township (2)

Penn Township

Spring Garden Township

Springettsbury Township (4)

West Manheim Township

Windsor Township

York City

In Lancaster County, positive mosquito samples were found in Lancaster Township and Penn Township.

In Cumberland County, positive mosquito samples were found in Silver Spring and South Middleton Townships.

The DEP says the state is seeing its highest level of virus activity in the mosquito population since the West Nile virus was first found here in 2000. This could be due in part to the recent flooding and heavy rains across the state.

West Nile is a risk until the first hard frost in the fall, according to the DEP.