Former NICU patient at Penn State Children’s Hospital meets doctor 20 years later

DERRY TOWNSHIP Pa. -- A former NICU patient met the doctor who saved her life more than 20 years ago at Penn State Children's Hospital Thursday.

Tiffany Seibert grew up being told stories of her time spent in the NICU. Now, she was able to put a face to some of the names.

"I wish all of our premature babies came back and said hi like this. It's rewarding for us," Dr. Charles Palmer, Neonatologist at Penn State Children's Hospital, said.

Tiffany was born 14 weeks early. Weighing only 1lb 15 oz. She spent the first two months of her life in the NICU Dr. palmer was her primary care doctor.

"She was so small and so tiny. You think, 'how can something so tiny survive'?" Anne Seibert, Tiffany's mother, said.

"I could never envision this man. Growing up for me I never thought, all of these people are involved in my care and then putting a face to those stories," Tiffany said. "I think I'm just overwhelmed."

Dr. Palmer took Tiffany for a small trip down to the NICU to see a baby who was her size. For Tiffany's parents it was a trip down memory lane.

"I remember where she was. I remember where we stood all the time," David Seibert, Tiffany's father, said. "I remember the crib room where the nurses cried because she was going home because they got attached to her."

Then we were in for another surprise. Tiffany met another nurse who took care of her 21 years ago.

"When someone like Tiffany comes back and says, 'hey thanks guys,' you don't even have to say anything. It's not even a picture. It's a person," Seibert said.

Tiffany is studying bio-behavioral health and is currently an intern at Penn State Neuroscience Institute. She plans on attending med school to become a doctor and hopefully doing something to help children.