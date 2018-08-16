× Harley-Davidson’s “ride home” will make a stop in York

Harley-Davidson’s “ride home” to celebrate the 115th anniversary of the company will be making a stop in York, the home of one of its manufacturing facilities.

The trek from Portland, Maine to Milwaukee, Wisconsin begins on August 23 and ends seven days later, marking a 1,399-mile ride.

Riders will stop in York on the evening of August 24 and will depart on August 26. A welcome party for riders will be held at York’s 1st Capital Harley-Davidson store from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the 24th. The store is located at 100 Arsenal Road, York, PA 17404.

More information on the ride can be found here.