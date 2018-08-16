Hot and muggy Thursday before storm chances to end the week

STRAY THURSDAY STORM: Thursday shapes up similarly to Wednesday, with highs near the 90-degree mark and heat index values in the mid-90s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies dominate with a stray thunderstorm chance in the mid-to-late evening. The highest chance of seeing a stray shower will be in our northwestern counties with a muggy evening into Friday morning.

HIGHER STORM CHANCES: Cloud cover starts to track into the area Friday morning with morning lows near 70-degrees. Highs make it to the upper-80s. Showers and storms move in during the late afternoon and early evening. A few could be strong to severe. The overall severe threat is low, with flash flooding and gusty winds the main concern. Shower chances continue into Saturday as high temperatures only reach the mid-80s with less humidity.

FINISHING THE WEEKEND: Mostly cloudy skies return for Sunday with high temperatures in the low-80s. Light winds and lower humidity values lead to a gorgeous finish to the weekend. Temperatures slowly creep up to start next week with shower chances returning by Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long