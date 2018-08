Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Starting to develop healthy money habits is important for children.

Last week, Tracy Burke from Conrad Siegel Investment Advisers stopped by the set to offer tips on how to talk to your kids about money.

This week, Catherine Azeles is here to share some insight into how parents can talk to their teen and young adult children about handling money – from their first paycheck to budgeting in college.