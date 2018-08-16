× Lancaster man faces drug, gun charges after being found passed out in car, police say

LANCASTER — A 20-year-old Lancaster man and an accomplice were arrested Wednesday morning after police found them unconscious inside a parked car on the 500 block of North Franklin Street.

David Ramos-Perez was charged after police found him and another man inside the vehicle during a welfare check at 6:04 a.m., police say.

According to police, the car had been driven over a cement divider. Ramos-Perez and a passenger were found unresponsive inside the vehicle, a 2001 Toyota Corolla. Both men had to be awakened by police. Ramos-Perez, who was found in the driver’s seat, exhibited signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance and was placed under arrest, police say.

During a search, police say they found a Springfield Armory .45-caliber handgun concealed in the waistband of Ramos-Perez’s pants, and 53 packets of suspected heroin and packaging materials inside a backpack he was wearing.

Ramos-Perez was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Heroin, Firearms Not to be Carried Without a License, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Public Drunkenness. He was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.