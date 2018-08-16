× Man allegedly contracted to put metal roof on home faces fraud, theft by deception charges

UPPER ALLEN TWP., Cumberland County — A Perry County man who was allegedly contracted to put a metal roof on the home of an 81-year-old man has been charged with fraud, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

Daniel Weaver, 30, allegedly accepted $19,600 from the victim for the work but allegedly failed to purchase materials and did not perform the work that was agreed to, the DA’s Office said.

Weaver is charged with home improvement fraud, theft by deception and deceptive business practices.